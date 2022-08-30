Randolph Norris “Randy” Lawson Sr., 80, a resident of Elkton, passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Lawson was born July 23, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Ott Kemper Lawson and Della Lee Morris Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Lawson, and a sister, Eula Kingree.
Randolph retired from Nielsen Builders following a lengthy career in construction as a brick mason. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his family, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Randolph married the love of his life, Mary Jean Hensley, on Oct. 14, 1960. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Randolph Lawson Jr., Danny Lawson and Darrell Lawson and wife, Tina; a daughter, Sheila Gibson and husband, Kenny; a brother, Leo Lawson and wife, Eassie, all of Elkton; three sisters, Kathleen Morris of Stanardsville, Lois Hinkle and husband, Dallie, of Bluegrass, W.Va. and Brenda Shifflett and husband, Kemper, of Elkton; grandchildren, Rodney Gibson, Cindy Long, Dusty Lawson, April Lantz, Heather Lawson, Helena Lawson and Izabella Lawson; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Phillip Knight officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.