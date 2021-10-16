Randy Delone Knott
Randy Delone Knott, 58, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Knott was born March 11, 1963, in Mobile, Alabama, and was the son of the late Henry Barner and Mary Lee Anderson Knott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Mose and Sylvester Anderson.
Randy was a machine operator at Kerry in Harrisonburg and was a fun, soft spoken people person that everyone enjoyed talking to. He was a Washington Football fan and enjoyed doing yardwork and cleaning his truck. He loved getting together and having family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kaye Grandy Knott; son, Randy Knott; step-daughters, Shatora Brown and Keosha Grandy; brothers, Herbert Anderson and wife, Hazel, Arthur James and Edward Lee Knott; sisters, Nellie Williams and husband, John, and Shirley Barner, as well as, his grandchildren, who were like his kids, Zamir and Maryah Grandy and Jeffrey and Ja’marla Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Mark Wingfield officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family are welcomed to pay their final respects during business hours starting Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, through Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
