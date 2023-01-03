Randy Dolan Sager, 71, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Dec. 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born Aug. 12, 1951, in Woodstock, Va., and was a son of the late Fredrick J. and Cecilia “Sally” Lee Rush Sager.
Randy worked in logging and construction for William A. Hazel Construction. He loved to hunt and fish.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Hose Sager of Moorefield; two sons, Randy Junior Hose of Moorefield and Jason Dolan Sager of Moorefield; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Thomas S. Sager of Baker, W.Va., Fredrick D. Sager of Lost City, W.Va., and Samuel W. Sager of Keyser, W.Va.; and two sisters, Kathy L. Sager of Rio, W.Va., and Mary Walker of Rio, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jessee A. Sager and Benjamin Sager.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va. to pay their respects on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Following the one-day viewing, his body will be cremated.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.