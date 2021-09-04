A Celebration of Life Service for Randy Lee Ennis, Sr. of Fulks Run, VA who died April 9, 2020 will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021.
We invite you to gather with us for a time of sharing, memories, fellowship, and food. Arrive between 3–3:30 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs, and dress casual.
The address is 14675 Yankeetown Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
