Randy Meadows
Lloyd Randall “Randy” Meadows, 55, of Elkton, Va., passed away July 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 1, 1966, to Ina Mae Mitchell Meadows and the late Lloyd Meadows.
Randy graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School and attended Eastern Mennonite University. He had a longstanding career with Merck and Co., and in his spare time was an avid golfer and loved playing his drums.
In addition to his mother, Ina Mae, he is survived by his wife, Melissa Hill Meadows. Also surviving are a sister, Cindy Herr of New Market; a stepson, Beau Forward and a stepdaughter, Katie Forward, both of Elkton.
A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.