Ray Allen Knight, 69, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Knight was born June 2, 1954 in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Ernest S. and Helen V. (Hottinger) Knight.
Ray was employed at Nelsons Construction for 14 years before retiring. He enjoyed drag racing, riding motorcycles, and playing pool with friends. On April 11, 2015, he married Stacey Mae Turner.
Surviving is his wife Stacey; in-laws, Bobby and Elizabeth Moats; son, Robbie Knight, daughter, Christina Knight Hammer; grandchildren, Damien Knight, Shane, Chucky, Jalynne and Trever Hammer; brothers, Larry Knight and wife, Salley Ramirez, of Grottoes, and Jerry Knight of Timberville; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. Mr. Knight's best friend was his dog, Woody. Those two had a close bond from day one.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by five brothers, Mikey, Nelson, Richard, Jimmy, and Lawrence Knight.
The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes. A celebration of life will be announced on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
