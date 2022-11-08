Ray C. Custer, 80, passed away Aug. 13, 2022, at his home in Quicksburg. Ray was born May 21, 1942 to Charles F. and Myrtle Estep Custer.
He is survived by his wife, Juna Click Custer; two sons, Ray Jr. (Bud) of Goldsboro, N.C., and Roy A. of Edinburg, Va.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Guy, of Mount Jackson, Va. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers, Paul, Elwood, Tom, Ivan, Norman and Luke.
A celebration of life covered dish dinner will be held at his home in Quicksburg at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Anyone needing information can contact the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.