Ray Dennis Shank “Razor”, 65, of Clover Hill, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Ray was born July 27, 1956, son of Mandell (Carper) Shank and the late Hensel Shank.
He was a 1974 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and on Nov. 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Marsha Anne (Ramsey) Shank, who survives.
Ray and his wife, Marsha, operated a chicken house for 44 years ending in 2020. They also owned and operated R&K Woodworking with their son, Isaac. Homes in and around the Shenandoah Valley feature beautiful cabinetry Ray built with pride and care. He also used his talent and creativity to handcraft numerous wooden mementos which he gave to friends old and new, spreading kindness and joy. He was a musician and music lover who regularly hosted gatherings on his beloved farm and in “The Dart Room.”
Ray is survived by his wife and mother; three sons, Eric Shank (Anna Lane), Russell Shank and Isaac Shank (Jennifer Kimble); three brothers, Norwood Shank (Shirley), Elvin Shank (Sandra) and Keith Shank (Wanda); one sister, Eva Heatwole (Myron); and four grandchildren, Wilhelmina, Alexander, Skyler, and Averie Shank. He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Jennifer Anne Shank.
Friends may pay their respects at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va., on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren in Dayton. Feel free to wear one of Ray’s buttons in his honor if you like.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com. You may send donations to the mental health organization Strength in Peers or the Clover Hill Fire Department in lieu of flowers.
