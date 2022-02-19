Ray E. Good, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born April 3, 1948, in Rockingham County, and was the son of James D and Miriam H Good. He married the former Diana Boyer on July 11, 1970.
He worked at many mechanical trades starting at an early age working in his father’s bicycle and lawn mower shop. He was known for his self-taught mechanical skills including repairing radiators which he took pride in doing until his retirement.
Ray was a member of Word Ministries Christian Outreach Church in Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Nelson Good.
He is survived by a daughter, Theresa Good; sons, Stephen Good (Diana) and Frank Pazdric (April); grandchildren, Christopher Good, Virginia Derr, Philip, Dale, and Lisa Chamberlin; five great grandchildren; sisters, Barbra Knupp (Richard) and Sally Good.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 am Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Word Ministries Christian Outreach in Harrisonburg with the Rev Arthur Dean officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to aid in funeral expenses c/o Executor, Ray Good Estate, POB 1116, Grottoes, VA 24441.
