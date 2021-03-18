Ray Edward Dovel, 86, of Elkton, passed away March 15, 2021. Mr. Dovel was born July 27, 1934, in Elkton and was the son of the late Carl Edgar and Sudie Lourene Grimsley Dovel.
Ray was a small business owner for over 50 years, building what would become Dovel’s Garage & Tire Center LLC in Elkton with his father, and later managed with his son, Ryan. Ray’s interest in automobiles began at an early age as he started racing dirt tracks in the 1960s with great success at Eastside, Winchester and Hagerstown speedways. He drove the S3 and No. 31, and local papers nicknamed him the “Flying Elk” because of his hometown.
Ray was involved with the establishment of the Shenandoah Moose Lodge, where he served as the governor and longtime member. During his life, he enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including hunting his AKC redbone dogs, NASCAR races, bluegrass music, and traveling with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time in Ocean City, Md.
After he retired from the shop, Ray entered his second career of farming full time. He owned and operated Pleasant View Farm in Elkton until his death.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelby Jean Blosser, and brothers, Frankie Lee Dovel and Wayne Durwood Dovel.
Ray is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Janet Brown Dovel. Also surviving are his daughter, Dana Rae Keyes and husband, Carey, of Elkton; son, Ryan Edward Dovel and wife, Nikki, of Harrisonburg; brother-in-law, Michael Brown and wife, Kathy, of Waynesboro; grandsons, Cooper Keyes, Brenton Carey Keyes and Isaiah Ray Dovel; close friends, Carl and Bobbi Hewitt of Waynesboro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, whom he loved dearly.
In keeping with Ray’s wishes, there will be no viewing, but friends may sign the guestbook at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Friday, March 19.
A celebration of life drive-in service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Shenandoah Assembly of God pavilion at 311 Comertown Road in Shenandoah with Evangelist Doug Gochenour officiating. Burial will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that gifts in Ray’s memory be given to the Shenandoah Assembly of God Building Fund, 712 Maryland Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
