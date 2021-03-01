Ray Emory Shifflett, 83, of Penn Laird, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Shifflett was born March 22, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Emory and Jeaneta Dovel Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma Jean Via Shifflett.
Ray was a graduate of Montevideo High School. He was employed with DuPont in Waynesboro and in retirement drove a bus for Harrisonburg City Transit. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton and was an avid farmer that loved his animals.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Elaine Shifflett; sons, Stanley Shifflett and fiancée, Cindy Knott, of Staunton and Mark Shifflett and fiancée, Mary Ann Cook, of McGaheysville; daughter, Karen Rion and husband, Jan, of Penn Laird; brothers, Alvin Shifflett of South Carolina and Gene Shifflett and wife, Brenda, of Grottoes, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.