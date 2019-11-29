Ray Eugene Moyers, 78, a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1941, in Woodbridge, and was the son of the late Casper Ray and Iva Nell Thompson Moyers.
Ray graduated from Broadway High School and retired from Reynolds Metals after 30 years of service. He was currently employed with RMW Construction. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Harrisonburg Moose. He enjoyed hunting fishing, guns and target practice.
He is survived by two daughters, Jenny Moyers and companion, Jeff Hansberger, of Winchester, and Rebecca Tacy and husband, Rick, of Staunton; four step-children, Tater Gainer and wife, Cindy, of Broadway, Larry Gainer of Elkton, Sandy Gainer of Harrisonburg and Cynthia Arnello of New Market; two brothers, Ronald Moyers of Virginia, Johnny Moyers and wife, Mary, of Harrisonburg; one sister, Linda Gainer of Keezletown; grandchildren, Natasha Haggerty, C. L. Haggerty and wife, Sami, Hunter and Cheyenne Leap, and Hannah Dice and husband, Scott; six step grandchildren; two great-grandsons; nine step great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild, and a brother-in-law, Rick Deviers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose L. Deviers Moyers, and a step-son, Garry Gainer.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Rev. Marilyn Heishman officiating. Burial will be at Linville CCC Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
