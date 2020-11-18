Ray Franklin Caplinger
Ray Franklin Caplinger, 85, left this world peacefully to join our Lord November 6, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Criders, Va. on November 7, 1934, son of Frank and Wilda Caplinger.
He is survived by his spouse, Shirley, and 4 children, Twila and Larry Dove of Fayetteville, Ga., Michael and Ginger Caplinger of Crimora, Va., David and Mary Sue Caplinger of Stokesdale, N.C., and Marie Willis of Virginia Beach, Va. He was a loving “Pampa” to his 3 grandchildren, David Caplinger of Dania Beach, Fla., Shirlanne and Brandon Henderson of St. Augustine, Fla., and Abby and Eric Steele of Goldsboro, N.C., as well as, 8 great-grandchildren, Cardyn, Kenleigh and Chloe Henderson and Tyndall, Janeson, Marett, Hartleigh Rae, and Davis Steele. He has 3 surviving sisters, Alverta Dove, Norma Bowman and Lois Burkholder of Harrisonburg, Va., as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Ray was in the first graduating class of the new Broadway High School that was built in 1952. He worked for the USDA as a poultry inspector for 38 years, retiring in 1989. He worked several additional years for the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Harrisonburg, Va. He was an avid sportsman. He especially loved hunting and fishing. He also had a love for gardening. His extensive collection of irises was admired by many. Irises that he shared can be found all across this country. He enjoyed farm life on his small farm in Broadway until they moved to Harrisonburg in the late 1980s. In 2017, due to failing health, Ray and Shirley moved to a retirement village in Peachtree City, Ga. to be close to their daughter. He was a faithful founding and active member of the Mountain View Fellowship.
A memorial service will be held to honor and celebrate his life and legacy on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Fellowship, McGaheysville, Va. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mountain View Fellowship, 8601 McGaheysville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840. Cards and notes can be sent to Shirley at 2051 Village Park Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269.
