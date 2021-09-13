Ray Glenwood Myers Jr.
Ray “Glennie” Glenwood Myers Jr., 69, husband of Carol (Landes) Myers and known as “Gramps” to those who love him most, of 79 Bluestone Drive, in Weyers Cave, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.
Mr. Myers was born July 8, 1952, in Staunton, Va., a son of Evelyn (Sheets) Myers and the late Ray Glenwood Myers Sr.
Throughout his life Mr. Myers was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and later Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren. He retired in 2017 after 38 years of employment with James Madison University Facilities Management. Glennie enjoyed fishing, was an avid sports watcher, a New York Yankees fan and invested in everything his grandchildren were involved in.
In addition to his father, Mr. Myers was preceded in death by a sister, Gaethea Lee Myers.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 44 years, and his mother, both of Weyers Cave, are a son, Kyle G. Myers and his wife, Kahla of Weyers Cave; a daughter, Miranda Rae (Myers) Ball and her husband, Jason of Mount Sidney; a brother, Mike Myers and his wife, Cathy of Staunton; four grandchildren, Addison Rae Ball, Travis C. Ball, Emerson V. Myers and Russell K. Myers; special family, Patrick “Pack” Puffenbarger and Wilson Reid.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastor Matthew Fike.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, “on the carport” at his residence. Casual dress is requested.
Active pallbearers will be Patrick “Pack” Puffenbarger, Brian Garber, Wilson Reid, Douglas Wrenn, Eric Miller, Ernie Landes, Dennis Landes and Joe Ball.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glennie’s special co-workers Bobby Morris, Scott Jones, Ricky Lucas, Danny Lucas and Frank Lucas.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Weyers Cave Fire Department, P.O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.