Ray H. Life, 81, of Port Republic, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. Ray was born in McGaheysville on April 15, 1939, a son of the late Mary Jane (Lam) and Lawrence Life.
He retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes and was a member of Redeeming Grace Church in McGaheysville. His greatest hobby and passion was his garden.
On May 27, 1960, he was united in marriage to Joanne (Sauls) Life, who survives.
Ray is also survived by two daughters, Terri Life and life-time partner, Bill Royer, of Elkton, and Judi Life and partner, Randy Edwards, of Harrisonburg; foster brothers, Jimmy Michael and wife, Yvonne, and Roger Michael; grandchildren, Sara Brown, Heather Meadows and husband, Jeremy, Blake Koteita and wife, Belinda, and Savana Koteita; and eight great-grandchildren, Briannah, Tailynn, Cayden, Courtlynn, Garrett, Elias, Laila, and Isaiah.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Randall Life, and Imogene Hensley; sister-in-law, Linda Life; and brother-in-law, Paul Hensley.
The family will receive friends between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. John Bradshaw and Blake Koteita officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Family and friends may also visit the funeral home between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, to sign the guest register or visit with the family anytime at their home in Port Republic.
Ray was a very fun-loving, kind, caring and passionate man who never met a stranger. He was a real family man and enjoyed all family get-togethers. He loved his wife of 60 years so much that they were inseparable. They loved to travel across country to California to visit family frequently. In his vibrant years, he loved to ride motorcycles and hosted poker runs for cancer. He enjoyed spending time with people he loved through the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 4150 in Harrisonburg for over two decades as well as the Loyal Order of Moose No. 1309 in Waynesboro. Whether it was a pig roast, a motorcycle run, or being a member of various other organizations, Ray was an active participant in the community.
In the last year of his life, Ray was able to call Redeeming Grace Church his home. His life was the greatest example of Micah 6:8: "Do justly, love mercy, walk humbly." His love for his family and his care for people will be his legacy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.