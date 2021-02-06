Ray Headley Morris, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Morris was born July 3, 1930, in Shenandoah, and was the son of the late John Ray and Thelma Virginia Cook Morris. He attended the Methodist and Baptist churches and loved to play golf. He was a 1948 graduate of Shenandoah High School. In his youth, he enjoyed fishing on the Shenandoah River. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the Avis O. Comer VFW Post 8613 in Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Moose Lodge and was a Mason. He retired from Dupont as an Electrician after 35 years of service.
On July 2, 1955, he married Donna Lee (Baugher) Morris, who died Nov. 7, 2012. Mr. Morris is survived by sons, Matthew Morris and wife, Lisa, and Jonathan Morris; a daughter, Laura Thayer and companion, Billy Elson; a sister, Thelma St. Clair, and three grandchildren, Ryan, Sara and Sydney.
A Celebration of Life will be planned later.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.