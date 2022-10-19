Ray "Kenneth" Burner Jr. , 75, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
He was born Aug. 23, 1947, in Page County and was a son of the late Ray Kenneth Burner and Marguerite Shuler Burner.
Kenneth was a teacher for Page County Public Schools for 20 years, working at Stanley Elementary, and also operated a poultry farm for 50 years. He earned a business degree from Bridgewater College, helping many fellow farmers during tax season for several decades.
Kenneth enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting, as well as basketball and track in his youth. He loved to take his family to Lake Anna and Smith Mountain Lake.
Kenneth was a devoted and generous grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family including his former wife, Patsy Burner of Locust Grove, Va.
Kenneth loved going to the lake and hiking with his long-time friend and companion, Mary Ann Baugher, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Barts of Leesburg, and Emily Blanchard of Wake Forest, N.C.; a brother, John W. Burner of Shenandoah; a sister, Linda Campbell of Shenandoah; and six grandchildren, Nick, Ben, Emma, Nate, Jefferson and Andrew. He was preceded in death by a son, Kendrick "Rick" Burner.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hunters for the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526.
