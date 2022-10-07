Ray Linwood "Mountain Man" Michael, 94, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
He was born in Briery Branch on Jan. 24, 1928, a son of the late John Newton and Bessie Jane (Weese) Michael.
Ray had worked at Bridgewater Plow Company, City of Harrisonburg in the maintenance department, and numerous other places in the Shenandoah Valley. He was a "Jack of All Trades", and could figure out and modify any piece of equipment. Ray loved the outdoors, hunting and riding his motorcycle.
On Feb. 3, 1951, Ray was united in marriage to Lucille Elizabeth (Moyers) Michael, who preceded him in death on May 1, 2000.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Ruth Stearn of Dayton; special friend, Bonita Vance and husband, Kenny, of Bridgewater; grandsons, Ronald Stearn and Adam Morral; nephews, Chris Arbogast and Tim Morral; and special friends, Rhonda Stump, Margarite Kindrick and Bob Norvell. Numerous nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by son, Bobby Ray Michael; sisters, Anna Mary Milstead, Lorene Harman, and Reta Hise, and nephew, Jerry Arbogast.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
