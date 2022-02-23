Ray Samuel Hansbrough, 81, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born April 2, 1940, in Greene County and was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson “William” and Clara Sullivan Hansbrough.
Ray retired as a maintenance worker from Massanutten Resort. He enjoyed spending time in his garden caring for his numerous flowers and sitting on his porch.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria “Faye” Shifflett Hansbrough; daughters, Theresa and Sheila; a sister, Eugenia “Genie” Sullivan, all of Elkton and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the social hall of Elkton Pentecostal Church, 16714 E. Summit Ave. in Elkton with pastor Charles Clinedinst officiating.
Honoring his wishes, Ray was cremated and inurnment will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.