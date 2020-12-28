Ray Samuel Ritchie Sr.
Ray Samuel Ritchie Sr., 79, of Broadway, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Fulks Run, and was a son of the late Charlie and Winnie Miller Ritchie.
Ray started his roofing career at Broadway Metal Works, where he worked for 25 years until he opened his own roofing company, Ray S. Ritchie Sr. Roofing. He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Timberville. Always wanting to give hugs, he never met a stranger. Some of his loves were bluegrass country music, watching westerns, food and especially fried chicken, local lawn parties and fairs, and most of all his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
On Oct. 2, 1988, he married the former Andrea Sharon Kline, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tianna Croy and husband, Robert, of Linville; a son, Ray Ritchie Jr. and wife, Becky, of Fulks Run; a stepson, Eugene Layman and wife, Bonnie, of Broadway; a stepdaughter, Jo Crisman and husband, Terry, of Edinburg; two grandchildren, Charles Judson Ritchie of Fulks Run and Brittany Dawn Ritchie and companion, Kenton Dove, of Timberville; five stepgrandchildren, Chad Simon and wife, Carrie, of Basye, Jamie Simon of Edinburg, Travis Simon of Northern Virginia, Dakota Crisman and wife, Hayley, of Woodstock and Shannon Layman of Broadway; one great-grandchild, Brayson Dove; three stepgrandchildren, Abigail Simon, Caleb Simon and Carter Crisman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Frederick Ritchie, Galen Ritchie and Roy Ritchie.
A private graveside service will be held at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may sign a guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home anytime Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
