Ray William Fifer, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Royal Care at Birch Ridge in Staunton. He was born Feb. 7, 1948, and was a son of the late Ora Wilson and Myrtle Marie (Miltenberger) Fifer.
Ray was a farmer and had worked in the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Harrisonburg prior to his retirement. He was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren.
Ray was united in marriage on July 3, 1971, to Patsy Miller Fifer.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, April Soltis and husband, Joseph; granddaughter, Kailah Grace Soltis; four sisters, Ruth Fifer, Carolyn Seilhamer and husband, Larry, Wilma Ryman and husband, Cecil, and Judith Stoddard and husband, Rick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service celebrating Ray's life will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Crawford Cemetery with Pastor Tim Craver officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Summit Church of the Brethren, 314 Summit Church Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Gideons International, PO Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the many places and caregivers that helped take care of Ray during his illness.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
