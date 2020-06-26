Raymond “Bucky” Eugene Shifflett, 86, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living.
Mr. Shifflett was born June 7, 1934, in Elkton, and was a son of the late Wilson William and Gracie Lee Morris Shifflett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Barbara Ann Haney; infant son, Anthony Eric Shifflett; sisters, Elizabeth Kite and Lena Shifflett; and a great-grandson, Tyler Hensley.
Bucky was a lifelong resident of Elkton and attended Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene. He retired from Reynolds Packaging in Grottoes as a machine operator after 29 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and was an avid Redskins fan.
He is survived by a son, Joe Shifflett and wife, Jeanette, of Bryce; daughters, Nadine Sengul and husband, Oguz, of Harrisonburg, and Denise Fauls of Elkton; brother, Fred Shifflett; sisters, Phyllis Propes, Margie Dean, Frances Herring and Ruby Clements, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Chris Hensley and wife, Wendy, Eric Hensley and Matthew Sengul; great-grandchildren, Austin and Aaron Hensley and Anthony Shifflett, as well as six great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastors Roger Dove, Jim Harrison and Joseph Stoner officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene – East Rockingham Campus, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
