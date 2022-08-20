Raymond Frederick Knicely, 82, of Bonners Ferry, ID, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, August 13, 2022.
Raymond was born on October 21, 1939 in Rockingham County, VA and was a son of the late Dewitt Pierce and Alda Craun (Shank) Knicely. He was a lifelong farmer, operating a dairy and poultry farm in Weyers Cave, VA and later a beef cow operation in Rustburg, VA.
On December 18, 1971 he married Barbara Byler from Seymour, MO who survives him. They celebrated their 50th anniversary last December. Also surviving are their children, Fred Knicely and wife Regina of Linville, VA, Dorcas Yoder and husband Norman of Moyie Springs, ID, Kristina Yoder and husband Ivan of Council, ID, Eric Knicely and wife Cheryl of Bonners Ferry, and Ray Knicely also of Bonners Ferry; 26 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; siblings, Charles Knicely and wife Susie, Anna Lee Knicely, Frank Knicely and wife Alice, Daniel Knicely and wife Becky; sister-in-law, Martha Knicely; and a brother-in-law Byard Showalter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James and Lowell; a sister, Margaret Showalter; and a sister-in-law, Mildred Knicely, wife of Lowell.
Raymond was a member of the Kootenai Valley Mennonite Church in Bonners Ferry. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.bonnersferryfuneralhome.com. Bonners Ferry Funeral Home is caring for the family.
