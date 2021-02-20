Raymond Jacob Kiser, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Kiser was born March 6, 1930, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Carl and Della Wenger Kiser. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren. Mr. Kiser retired from Rocco Building Supplies, and was also a draftsman and private pilot. On June 18, 1950, he married his wife of 70 years, Doris Charlton, who survives him.
Mr. Kiser is also survived by his sons, Kim Kiser and wife, Frances, Rick Kiser and wife, Libby, Terry Kiser and wife, Kim; a daughter, Lisa Dunlap and husband, Bob; brothers, Merle Kiser, Leroy Kiser and wife, Juanita, Glen Kiser and wife, Betty; 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys Rhodes and Ila Hartman.
Burial was private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Fund at VMRC, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
The family would also like to thank the staff on Cedar at Crestwood for their exceptional and compassionate care.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
