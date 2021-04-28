Raymond Lee “R.L.” Anderson, 79, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away April 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Shenandoah County to the late Staylor Aldine and Willie H. Lloyd Anderson.
R.L. was a dump truck driver. He was a member of Mt. Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run.
His first wife, Esther Dove Anderson, preceded him in death Jan. 19, 1996.
His second wife, Gena McCray Anderson, whom he married Dec. 21, 1998, survives. Also surviving are one son, Ronald E. Anderson and wife, Phyllis, of Fulks Run; one granddaughter, Hannah Horst and husband, Samuel; two great-grandsons, Samuel and Silas Horst; one stepdaughter, Amy Moyers and fiancé, Adam Switzer of Broadway; one stepson, Scotty Moyers of Timberville; and one stepgranddaughter, Autumn Nante.
R.L. was preceded in death by his brothers, Carrol, Jimmie, Marvin, “Bud” Dauston Anderson; and his sisters, Janetta Dellinger and Judy Mongold.
Pastors Eric Wetzel, Jerry Shiflet and Lane Turner will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Grove Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC requirements, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren of the Mt. Grove Church, 12743 Third Hill Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.