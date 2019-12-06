Raymond (Ray) Lewis Jefferies Jr., age 93, died on Aug. 14, 2019, in North Chesterfield, Va. His loving wife, Shirley Carpenter Pridgen, was at his side when he passed.
Ray was born at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Artelia Pankey Jefferies and Raymond Jefferies Sr. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1947 and received a Master’s Degree at Columbia University Teachers College in 1962. At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill he was Assistant to the Dean of Students. At UNC he was a member of the Order of the Golden Fleece: the oldest and highest honorary society at UNC Chapel Hill. Ray was also a member of the Order of the Grail.
For several years in the 1960s he served as Dean of Students at State University of New York at New Paltz. Upon returning to North Carolina he was instrumental in the establishment of 43 community colleges. Ray is recognized as the founder of the Student Government Association for the North Carolina Community College system, and a number of scholarships in the name of Ray Jefferies have been given by the North Carolina community colleges to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership skills. In 1992 Ray was given the Distinguished Service Award by the UNC Alumni Association.
His favorite pastimes in his later life included attending UNC Chapel Hill Women’s Soccer games and going to yard sales and estate sales with his wife, Shirley. Ray was a member of University Baptist Church in Chapel Hill.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Jefferies. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his brother, Jack Jefferies; his seven stepchildren; 18 grandchildren; and a niece. Special thanks to caregiver, Doris Blackwell, for her devoted service.
