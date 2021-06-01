CHURCHVILLE — Raywood Michael Myers, 63, of 883 Scenic Highway, passed away at Augusta Health on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Ray was born March 24, 1958, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of the late Raymond and Charlotte Michael Myers.
On June 30, 1977, he married his loving wife, Wanda Howdyshell Myers, who survives. He is also survived by his sons, Travis Myers and wife, Christina, of Bridgewater and Shawn Myers and wife, Bethany, of Churchville. His five grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Carter, Pyper and Oakley were the lights of his life and will always hold on to precious memories of their granddaddy.
Ray had a passion for hunting, fishing and trips to the beach and thoroughly enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends. He took pride in his sons’ sporting events, from when they were very young through their own coaching careers. This carried over to his grandchildren; he was always their biggest fan and will continue to watch over them in all that they do.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
A graveside service will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon. Active pallbearers will be Travis Myers, Shawn Myers, James “Dink” Shull, M.L. Driver, Martin Driver, Keith Rhodes, Mike Rhodes, Blake Rhodes and Lance Rhodes.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the wonderful friends of his sons that were such a big part of his life.
Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Brethren, 411 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.