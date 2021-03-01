Realie Mae Meadows, 89, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Accordius at Greene County.
Mrs. Meadows was born July 24, 1931, in Greene County, and was the daughter of the late Pleasant and Vergie Snow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Johnny B. Meadows, who passed away April 19, 2019; a son, Gary E. Meadows, and was the last surviving of several siblings.
Realie was a homemaker most of her life and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her son, Lester Meadows and companion, Cindy Merica; grandchildren, Preston E. Meadows, Amber N. Dean, Adam R. Meadows, Stephanie M. Smith and Jason Armentrout, as well as great-grandchildren, Cierra, Chad, Christopher and Chole Meadows, Everly Dean and Ayden, Eastyn and Layla Smith.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Friends and family may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, to pay their respects and sign the register book.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
