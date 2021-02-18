Reba Arlene Martin Nesselrodt
Reba Arlene Martin Nesselrodt, 84, of Mount Crawford, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home. Reba was born Sept. 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Vada Catherine (Wenger) and Ammi Rhodes Martin.
Reba had a great love for the Lord and was a lifelong member of Weavers Mennonite Church. She was a devoted, loving, and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a loving and generous person who made a lifelong impression on those who knew her.
On July 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to Vernon “Bill” William Nesselrodt, who survives.
Reba is also survived by three daughters, Rose Gray of Mount Crawford, Wanda Propst and husband, Alan, of Bridgewater and Mary Smith and husband, Lee, of Mount Crawford; a son, Dale Nesselrodt and wife, Kelli, of Chesterfield; four grandchildren, George Gray IV, Robert Gray, Caitlin Holsapple and Joshua Holsapple; three stepgrandchildren, Seth Riley (Brooke), Corbin Riley (Ashley) and Cassandra Riley; and a stepgreat-grandson, Cayson Riley.
She is preceded in death by siblings, Catherine Virginia Martin, Nathan Martin, James Martin, and an infant sister.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects.
Services will be live-streamed on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. and may be viewed on Reba’s obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com, select “Tribute Wall” for the link.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers: Priscilla Beach, Bonnie Goehring, Martha Morris and Joy Will.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weavers Mennonite Church, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
