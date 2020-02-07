Reba Florence Spitzer, 96, of Timberville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Timberview Crossings.
She was born Sept. 26, 1923, in Broadway, and was a daughter of the late Noah Emmer and Catherine Brenneman Spitzer.
Reba was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Fulks Run. She taught school for 40 years in the Winchester and Alexandria City Schools. She traveled abroad to 60 countries during her teaching career. After her retirement, she became involved in volunteer work until health problems prevailed.
She is survived by loving cousins, including Sally Brenneman Reedy of Fulks Run.
The body was cremated. There will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be shared at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.