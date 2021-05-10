Reba Kathryn Sheffer Rawley, age 90, finished her earthly journey and walked into heaven where she was reunited with her beloved husband. Reba was born Jan. 19, 1931, the oldest daughter of the late Wilson Henry and Treva Kathryn Fadley Sheffer.
It was at North River High School that she met the love of her life--Harry Lee Rawley. She and Harry were married March 2, 1951, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his death on Oct. 13, 2014.
Reba was the quiet strength behind her husband and family. She supported Harry in their family business--Valley Implement Sales--for over 50 years and faithfully participated in his endeavors in state and national farm equipment dealer’s associations where she traveled and practiced true southern hospitality. Reba was a homemaker at heart and she was happiest in her garden, doing laundry and cooking fresh meals for her family.
Through the years, Reba enjoyed being a part of the Wayland Women’s Club and due to her love of reading, volunteered at the North River Library. Her faith was at the forefront of her life and she was a faithful member of Bridgewater United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities throughout the years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Circle of Hope and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Reba relished her most important role as a mother and grandmother. She will be missed by her sons, Dennis Wayne Rawley and wife, Mary Jane, of Bridgewater and Douglas Michael Rawley and wife, Vickie, of Mount Clinton. Reba was preceded in death by her youngest son, Richard Dale Rawley, who passed away in 2017. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She leaves behind Rebecca Rawley Wright and husband, Tracy; Jonathan Myers Rawley and wife, Melissa; Jennifer Rawley Hildebrand and husband, Ryan; Eric Wayne Rawley and wife, Ashton; Chad Michael Rawley and wife, Lauren. Her great-grandchildren called her “Maw Maw” and she got so much joy from watching them grow. Her great-grandchildren, left with wonderful memories are: Whitney, Chandler, Molly and Samuel Wright; Sara, Heather, Meghan and Jacob Rawley; Audrey and Clara Hildebrand; Amelia, Eloise, Owen and Wyatt Rawley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her remaining brother-in-law, Guy Rawley.
In addition to her husband and son, Reba was preceded in death by her sister, Helen, and brother, Lloyd, as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law.
The words of Proverbs 31:28-29 sum up Reba:
“Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her: There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!”
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Bridgewater United Methodist Church with The Rev. Steve McMillion and The Rev. Jonathan Lamb officiating. Burial will be private.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Monday, May 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 219 North Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
