Reba Rhodes Harman
Reba Rhodes Harman, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband, Orden Harman; two sons, Randy Harman and husband Kyle Morris, Wesley Harman; and a granddaughter, Savannah Harman. Also surviving are three sisters, Evelyn (husband Everett, deceased) Suter, Elizabeth Holsinger and husband Raymond, Mildred (Mickey) Eby and husband Harold, two brothers, Joe Rhodes and wife Linda, Richard Rhodes and wife Donna, and numerous nieces and nephews. Reba was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Katie Rhodes and her siblings Edith Baber and Raymond Rhodes. Reba was a vibrant and cheerful wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Orden as well as tending to their home. She was an active member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church where she served on various committees—focused mostly on providing food and food services for the church and its members including Wednesday night and funeral service meals for families. She led Sunday school for the two-year-old’s for more than 20 years, served on the ladies sewing circle, and was a member of a Tuesday morning ladies bible study. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Savannah, as well as camping with family and friends. Reba was best known for her passionate love of two things, the color purple, and snow. Known to many as “The Purple Lady,” Reba surrounded herself with all things purple. And, on days when snow would fall, Reba would open all of her window shades and watch until the very last flake. Her phone would ring all day as friends and family called to share in her enjoyment. The family will receive friends and family at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church on Tuesday Evening, December 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Craig Maven officiating. Burial will be held privately.
Please note that face masks will be required for visitors while inside Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, Building Fund, 1552 S. High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to www.mcmullenfh.com.
All inquiries may be directed to McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
