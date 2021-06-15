Rebecca Ann Raines Knicely, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She is survived by her much beloved husband, James Knicely of Harrisonburg, Va. Married for 49 years, Rebecca expired on their anniversary date. Also surviving are her brother, Rodney Raines of Dayton, Ohio, and her sister, Leslie (Raines) Barbrow of Centreville, Va.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery at 422 Hinton Road, Dayton VA 22821, with Pastor David Burch officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
