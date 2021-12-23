Rebecca ‘Becky’ Lynn Myers
Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Myers, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Augusta Health. Becky was born Nov. 20, 1980, a daughter of Linda (Ellis) Reedy of Harrisonburg and Paul Myers of Verona.
Becky accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She was a graduate of Stuarts Draft High School class of 1999.
She is survived by two sons, Matthew Myers of Verona and Xaviar Myers of Roanoke.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Horeb Cemetery in Hinton.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
