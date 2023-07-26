Rebecca "Becky" (Rohrer) Hummel, 68, a resident of Rockingham County, passed away July 25, 2023, after failing health for many years.
Becky was born April 1, 1955, in Harrisonburg, a daughter of the late Gilbert J. and Frances Wenger Rohrer.
She was known for her gift of hospitality, her delicious home-cooked meals, her artistically decorated wedding and birthday cakes, and the best sugar cookies you ever tasted. She worked for Rockingham Memorial Hospital Home Health for 24 years.
On July 29, 1995, she was united in marriage to Dale "Duney" Hummel Jr., who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons, Jason Kiser and wife, Sara, Dustin Kiser and wife, Andrea, all of Hinton; daughter, Autumn Shell and husband, Jason, of Hinton; stepdaughters, Tabatha Bender and husband, Daniel of Fredericksburg and Bambi Hummel of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Dylan, Leah, Grant, Megan, Lane, Luke, Caitlin, Christian, Jacob and Alek; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Shank, Frances Good, Wilson Rohrer and wife, Betty Ann, Donna Rohrer, Dee Rohrer, Leila Phillips and husband, Sam, Annette Knicley and husband, Warren, and Lorna Rohrer.
She was preceded in death by brother, Allen Rohrer; and sisters, Elsie Terry and Emily Rohrer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
