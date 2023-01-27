Rebecca “Becky” See Strawderman, 62, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Born on Sept. 6, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Welton See Sr. and Shirley A. Whetzel See of Mathias, W.Va.
She was a teacher’s aide for Hardy Co. Schools. She was a member of Garrett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, a member of TOPS, and a 4H All Star. Becky always had a smile for everyone she met and was known for her kindness. She was loved by her family, friends, and co-workers.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by an infant brother and a sister, Dorothea Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Strawderman; daughters, Heidi Marie Lipka (Andrew) of Castle Creek, N.Y. and Hillary Ann Evans (Nathan) of Mathias, W.Va.; siblings, Ray See (Kathy), Penny Poe (Larry), Tom See, Frank See (Jennifer) and Charlie See; and three grandchildren, Mickey Evans and Skylar and Brycen Lipka.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va. with Pastor Hillary Evans officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mathias Baker Fire Co., PO Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812 or to Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville, at www.rmhcharlottesville.org.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
