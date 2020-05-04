Rebecca J. Viands
Rebecca Jane Viands, 90, of Luray, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Walter Viands and Elsie Mauck Viands.
Rebecca worked for Page County Public Schools in the cafeteria for 20 years.
She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Comer and Norma Jean Huffman and husband, Jim, all of Luray; and a brother, Lewis L. Viands and wife, Maxine, of Clifton. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, James and Walter Viands; and three sisters, Nina Saylor, Alice Housden and Lucy Keyser.
A private graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, May 6, at the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Laura Stratton.
