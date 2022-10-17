Rebecca Jean “Becky” May Shifflett, 75, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, with her husband and family by her side. Becky was born Jan. 29, 1947, in Page County, and was the oldest daughter of the late Glenn and Betty Jean May of Shenandoah.
On Nov. 1, 1969, she married Marshall Forrest Shifflett of Elkton, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Becky is survived by her siblings, Debbie Fox, Ann May, Timmy May, Kevin May, and Melissa Dofflemyer; daughters, Jennifer Merrell of Pennsylvania and Jessica Shifflett of Elkton; son, Jeremy Shifflett and wife, Angie, of Danville, Va.; and 12 grandchildren, Christopher Shifflett, Carrington Haley, Madeline Wilder, Kendall Merrell, Isaac Shifflett, Benjamin Shifflett, Lyla Shifflett, Farren Shifflett, Jackson Shifflett, Caitlin Diaz, Colleen Diaz and Julian Bird.
Becky graduated from Eastern Mennonite University and worked as a nurse most of her life. She was employed at various plants as a nurse. In addition to that, she worked for the Page County Health Department and in her final years, she worked for Dr. Charles Miller in Elkton. Aside from her work, Becky was a member of Grove Hill United Methodist Church, where she was involved with teaching Bible School and played the piano and organ. She was also an active member of the Church of the Valley for more than 15 years and actively involved in Junior Church, bus ministry and playing the piano. Her love for the Church and God showed from her many years of service.
The family thanks everyone for their prayers, cards, calls, visits, and other acts of kindness.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Church of the Valley near Grove Hill. The casket will remain closed.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Church of the Valley with Pastor Al Comer and Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
