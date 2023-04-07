Rebecca Kathleen Zirkle, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rebecca was born Nov. 19, 1951, daughter of the late Jack (Mike) and Lorraine Boyer Zirkle.
She was a 1969 graduate of Central High School and kept up with her classmates who met regularly. She previously worked as secretary for Central High School in the late 70s, before her career as Export Sales Manager for Rocco Farm Foods in Edinburg for 15 years. After working in the poultry business, she worked various other jobs until she retired.
She is survived by her devoted husband and primary caregiver, David Myers; son, Jeremy Rhoades; sister, Georga Bracken of New Market and her three sons, along with many friends especially her “Rocco family.” She also leaves behind her beloved boxer, Lizzie, to look after Dave.
She will be especially missed by friend, Sally Ball, lifelong friend, Jody Swartz, former boss and close friend, Peggy Vining and Becky Heishman, along with countless others including her beach buddies.
Rebecca had a never-ending love for her animals, especially dogs and horses. She cherished her years when riding and showing Tennessee Walkers with special friends and her favorite horses, Domino and Midnight.
Online condolences may be left at www.Valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
