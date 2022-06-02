After a two-year courageous battle with cancer, Rebecca passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Born on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1954, she was the first born of the late Edward Leon and Janice Coverstone Strickler. She adored and was adored by her father.
The greatest joy of her life was her daughter, Lauren Rebecca Tate, born on June 23, 1988. Her greatest tragedy was the unexpected death of Lauren on March 3, 2017. Becky became both stronger and diminished by that loss.
Rebecca grew up on Millstone Farm near McGaheysville and lived nearby nearly her entire life. She graduated from Montevideo High School and attended Blue Ridge Community College and Madison College (JMU) where she majored in mental health and psychology. Her first job was as the Executive Director of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of March of Dimes. In this capacity she had the opportunity to meet Dr. Jonas Salk. She later went on to be the area representative for the American Cancer Society. Following the birth of her daughter, she became a stay-at-home mom. When her daughter began elementary school, Rebecca committed herself to the power of education at McGaheysville Elementary School. In memory of her daughter, Becky continued to support the students at MES with the Lauren’s Warmth Program that provides winter coats for students. She also established an annual scholarship in her daughter’s name to a graduate of the Wytheville Community College’s Dental Hygienist program.
A second career led her to Home Depot in Waynesboro, Va., where she served as lead generator/credit services. She loved meeting the people who came into the store. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a member of the church council and active in various other committees.
Rebecca loved many things in life, especially the beach, which was her happy place. Virginia Beach became a home away from home every June. She was honored to have served several terms on the Board of Directors for the Boardwalk Resort and Villas. Granview Farm, which is on the Virginia Registry of Century Farms in the Commonwealth of Virginia and has been in the Strickler family for five generations. She kept the farm in immaculate condition. If you had ever visited or stopped by, you would know why it is called Granview. From the farm you can see both the Massanutten Peak to the west and Blue Ridge Mountains to the east. Not knowing how to sit back and relax, she was always taking on projects. For example, she had an acre pond constructed and stocked with fish and named it Lake Lauren in memory of her daughter. She was passionate about people. They were her greatest asset.
Many years ago, Rebecca chose to share her life with partner, Darla Miller, who survives. She is also survived by three brothers, Edward Strickler of Farmville, James Strickler, Thomas Strickler, both of Elkton; half brother, Richard Strickler of Elkton; god daughter, Kaitlyn Ann Krambach of Waynesboro; aunts, Betsy Coverstone Huddle of Elkton and Ruth Strickler Good of Midlothian and an uncle, Maynard Michael of Keezletown. In addition, she is survived by former husband, Stephen Tate of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces, and cousins as well as a host of friends and acquaintances that she cultivated and loved throughout her lifetime. It is important to not forget that in addition to her 2-legged friends, Rebecca had 4-legged friends that completely enhanced her life following her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatments. Three miniature donkeys--Snickers, Ginger and Little Man; two Virginia Black dogs--Kole and Pepper and two rescue cats--Blue and Gray.
Family and friends may gather from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Special thanks to Dr. Linda Duska and the Gynecology Oncology Department at the Emily Couric Cancer Center, the doctors and nurses with the UVA Palliative Care Unit, the various nurses on 5 West at Sentara RMH that cared for her during a brief stay near the end as well as the loving care she received in her final days from the nurses and staff at Sentara Hospice Services. Her family would also like to thank the numerous close friends and neighbors that provided support and comfort during her illness and death.
A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor John Crawford at Kyger Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She will be laid to rest beside her daughter in the Strickler family plot at McGaheysville Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the service. Donations to honor her memory can be made to either the Mt. Olivet Christian Church Ladies Fellowship, c/o Bev McLarty, 581 View Mountain Circle, Penn Laird, VA 22846 or McGaheysville Elementary School, Attn: Lauren’s Warmth Program, 9508 Spotswood Trail, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.