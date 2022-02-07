Rebecca Lynne Click, 47, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Rebecca was born Feb. 19, 1974, a daughter of Betty Joan (Diehl) Click of Bridgewater and the late Weldon Walter Click.
In addition to her mother, Rebecca is survived by siblings, Susan Wrenn and partner, Roland Wolf, of Mount Sidney, Chris A. Click of Bridgewater, Michael W. Click and wife, Jean, of Dayton, and Constance M. Stiles and husband, Steve, of Berryville; nieces and nephews, Lisa Morris (Josh), Gary Click (Ashley), Jordan Sites (Katya), and Morgan Dakin (Ethan); great-nieces and nephews, Alexis Morris, Jeremiah Morris, Audrey Morris, Ava Click, Isaiah Click, Samuel Sites, and Noah Sites; and special aunts, cousins and friends. Her family was very important to her.
She is also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Ann (Coffman) Click, and a nephew, Brian Click.
Rebecca had a close bond with former teachers, assistants, and bus drivers, and graduated from Turner Ashby High School Class of 1996. She had worked for Friendship Industries, the Op Shop, and most recently Meals On Wheels, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren; she loved her church family. She had participated in Special Olympics track, bowling, swimming, and softball. She enjoyed going to Friday Night canteens at the Rec Center with special friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Somerset House for their excellent care and love. The employees and residents at Somerset became her extended family.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastors Ron Wyrick and JD Glick officiating. Masks are strongly encouraged. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821 and/or CJ Designs (Somerset House), 201A Titus Drive, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
