Rebecca Marie Coleman, 74, of the Lacey Spring area of Rockingham County, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Coleman was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Earnest B. II and Martha Kay Shifflett Rexrode.
Rebecca retired from Marshalls in Bridgewater and had previously been employed with Ethan Allen, both in Bridgewater. She loved working in her flower gardens, crocheting, making quilts and watching birds eat from her feeders. Becky had a great love for everyone in her family and her neighbors.
On Jan. 16, 1962, she married Charles Elvin Coleman Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Charles E. Coleman Jr., and Martin E. Coleman Sr. and wife, Mary; two daughters, Martha B. Collins and Karen M. Lam and fiancé, Michael Shell; a brother, Earnest B. Rexrode III; two sisters, Carolyn Whetzel and Brenda Miller; nine grandchildren, Bradley Coleman, Brittany Bedingfield, Aaron Coleman, Charity Miller, Kelly Miller, Jaclyn Shifflett, Ashby Moomaw, Hunter Coleman and Cody Lam and six great-grandchildren, Hannah Coleman, Natalie Longmire, Andrew Coleman, Rosie Longmire, Cameron Miller and Aurora Moomaw and one on the way, Hayden Shifflett.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David E. Coleman, and a grandson, Martin E. Coleman Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Samantha Larson officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
