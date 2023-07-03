Rebecca Nell Wray Morris
Rebecca Nell Wray Morris, 78, of Sunnyside Retirement Community, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 29, 2023. She passed away in her home under the care of loving family members and Hospice.
Rebecca, better known by friends and family as Becky, was born in Austin, Texas on Aug. 22, 1944, to Ed and Bertha Wray of Austin.
Becky graduated from McCallum High School in Austin in the year 1962. She attended the University of Texas, also in Austin.
Becky Wray and Jerry Morris united in marriage on Aug. 15, 1964, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Austin. She, being a Texas Longhorn, and Jerry being a TCU Horned Frog, made for a fun rivalry through the years. After marriage, they resided Ft. Worth, Texas before moving eventually to Harrisonburg. After working for Packaging Corp. of America, Jerry started his own packaging company, PSI, in Weyers Cave with two business partners.
Becky was a very strong joy-filled Christian. She served her Lord as an active member of Asbury Methodist Church for many years, worshiping and either leading in or participating in many Bible studies. She and Jerry raised their two children, Tracy and Ricky in this church. In the past year, Becky was also active in the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry Morris, and her son, Ricky Morris. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Gunn; son-in-law, Alec Gunn; grandson, Joshua Wittig, all of Waynesboro; and her grandson, Jordan Wittig and his wife, Marlena, of Alexandria; granddaughter, Skylar Morris of Roanoke; great-granddaughter, Avery Wittig, and several Texas family members.
Becky Morris was a servant to all. She served in many capacities and has too many friends to count. She loved them and her family with a cheerful loving spirit. In turn, they all loved, respected and cherished her love and generosity.
Becky’s life will be celebrated at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens on July 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in a short but meaningful service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Asbury Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church or Sentara Hospice, all of Harrisonburg, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.