Refa Messick Ryan, 104 of Warrenton, Va., passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, at Fauquier Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1918, at Elk Run, Va., a daughter of the late Edgar Walter Messick and Myrtie Lindamood Messick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pearline Nicklin, Margie Smith, Ralph Wilson Messick, John David Messick, Mary Jordan and Julia Walters.
Mrs. Ryan was acknowledged for the exceptional hours of volunteer service that she provided at The Shadow Lawn Senior Center. She had been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Rocks Gap VFW Post.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Wayne Ryan and his wife, Bonnie, Harrisonburg, Va., and Dwight Wesley Ryan of Warrenton; a sister, Cula Mae Adams of New Oxford, Pa., and Edgar W. Messick Jr. of Midland; three grandchildren, JoEllen Furtner and husband, Tom, Shannon Ryan Weisbrodt and her husband, Bill, and Brandon Ryan and his wife, Stephanie; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 167 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 or to Fauquier Senior Center, 430 E. Shirley Ave., Suite 21, Warrenton, VA 20186 (rrcsb.org/donate- please specify to Fauquier Senior Center).
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
