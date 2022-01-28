Regina E. Blackburn, 97, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Florida. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Updated: January 28, 2022 @ 1:50 am
