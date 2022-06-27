Reginald Henry "Junior" Dawson Jr., 79, of Stanley, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 29, 1943, in Linden and was a son of the late Reginald Henry Dawson Sr. and Virginia Atkins Dawson.
On July 20, 1963, Junior married Katherine Sue Comer Dawson, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a brother, Wayne Heflin of Linden; a sister, Donna Heflin and companion, Michael Utley, of Linden; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Stanley Baptist Church by Pastor Andy Seastrom and Doug Purdham. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.
