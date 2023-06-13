Reginald ‘Reggie’ Anthony Rohrbaugh
Reginald “Reggie” Anthony Rohrbaugh, 66, of Fulks Run, passed away peacefully at his home on June 9, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 14, 1957, in Petersburg, W.Va., and was a son of Loretta Cosner Fishel of Mt. Storm, W.Va. and the late Arlie Rohrbaugh Sr.
Reggie was an avid hunter and fisherman, who also enjoyed yard-saling, hunting Indian artifacts, and gardening. He was very generous, and loved sharing the bounty of his produce with his family and friends. He had an amazing artistic talent of being able to carve Indian scenes into rocks and antlers, and he loved showing each finished piece to anyone that was interested.
Reggie never met a stranger, and he had a knack for making people laugh with his stories and jokes that he would tell. He was a true friend, and one that would give a hand to anyone that needed help without expecting anything in return. He worked at Rockingham Poultry before becoming self-employed. Reggie loved his family, but his grandchildren were his entire world. He would often share with them his fondest memories of growing up on Spruce Knob and taught them many life skills that will serve them well for years to come. He was a beloved dad, husband, and pawpaw.
On Aug. 19, 1977, he married the former Patsy Shipe, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Regina Stroop and boyfriend, Jeremy Dean; grandchildren, Chase and Icie Stroop; sisters, Janie VanMeter, Tami Harman, Joyce Rohrbaugh, Barbara Harper, Jackie Harper and Darlene Doak; foster sister, Janie Mathias (John); brothers, Arlie Rohrbaugh Jr., Steve Borror (Trina), Archie Borror, Robbie Rohrbaugh and Mike Rohrbaugh; his beloved dog, Gibby; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; best friend, Kenny Morris, along with many other special friends that are too numerous to mention.
In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, Wesley Fishel; and his foster parents, Glen Bott and Madeline Nesmith.
Pastor Larry Rinard will conduct a memorial service Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. that day.
His body was cremated.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his wonderful hospice nurse, Elizabeth Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.