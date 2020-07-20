Reign Javier Godinez-Simmers
Reign Javier Godinez-Simmers passed peacefully in the arms of his mother on July 2, 2020. He was born at 1:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 3:13 p.m. the same day.
Reign will be forever loved and remembered by his parents, Natasha Simmers and Eddie Munguia Godinez of Broadway; his big brother, Cayden Woods at home; his grandparents, Julia B Orozco Godinez of Harrisonburg, Jacqueline and Rodney Schroeder of Broadway and Dwight and Carolyn Simmers of Elkton; great-grandparents, Pedro Godinez and Teresa Orozco of Guatemala, Bob and Debra Sutherland of Broadway and Harold and Joy Simmers of Broadway; great-great grandparents, Dempsey and Pauline Addington of Richlands; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private blessing over Reign was held the day of his passing.
