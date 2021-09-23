Reinhard Karl Hinz, of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sept. 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 18, 1969, to Rachel Hinz and the late Walter Friedrich Hinz.
Reinhard graduated from Trinity Christian School and the Blue Ridge Community College Police Academy. He was in law enforcement for over 20 years, most recently serving as a police officer for the Lake Monticello Police Department. He generously gave his time to his family and was a faithful volunteer at Sentara RMH Emergency Department and local law enforcement agencies.
Reinhard, the oldest of three, grew up an avid baseball player and fisherman. He was patient, caring, kind and always willing to lend a hand. His family was his priority, a faithful, loving husband, accepting his stepdaughter as his own. He especially enjoyed the role of dramatic storyteller of all his law enforcement adventures.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Michele Lynn Hinz of 22 years of Harrisonburg; his daughter, Danielle Lynn Schaefer and son-in-law, Jake Shane Craig, and grandson, Finley Nash Craig. Also surviving are his sister, Rosalinde Joy Nargi (Matthew) and brother, Wilfried Franz Hinz (Susan).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Out of the Darkness Community Walk: Reinhard Hinz Memorial Team (https://supporting.afsp.org/participant/Reinhard-Hinz)
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
