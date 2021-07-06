Reitta G. Rodgers
Reitta Grey Roberts Rodgers, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021.
She was born Jan. 24, 1928, at Ivy Depot in Albemarle County, Va., a daughter of the late Marcus Hunter and Ethel Clarke Roberts.
Upon graduating from Bridgewater High School in 1945, she was employed in the medical field at the office of G.W. Rolston, MD, Camelot Nursing Home and retired from communications at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1995.
Although recently she was seldom seen in church, she was a member and supported St. James United Methodist Church. She was a past member of RMH Auxiliary and life member of Bridgewater Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
On Jan. 3, 1947, she was united in marriage with Walter M. Rodgers, who preceded her in death July 30, 1995.
She is survived by two sons, Calvin B. Rodgers of Mount Sidney and Donald Rodgers and wife, Diane, of Mount Crawford; three daughters, Carolyn Jones and Betty Coscia of Harrisonburg and Jayne Rodgers of Bridgewater; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Price (Dean), Brad Rodgers (Valerie), Bridgette Clarke (Jacob), Jillian Wise (Kent), Rachael Rodgers, Tiffany Good (Mark) and Crystal Cowardin (Travis); 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Hollis Roberts; a sister-in-law, Lois Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Reitta was an “adopted grandmother” to the family of Lewis and Betty Stine, Louann Depoy (Lee) and Jimmy Stine (Tammy).
Surviving also are two devoted friends, Judy Swope and Charles Biller.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, William and Hunter Roberts.
The family will receive friends 6 to 7 this evening (Tuesday) at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or at other times at her residence.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Jacob’s (Spader’s) Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Ashley Isernhagen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity or church of your choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
